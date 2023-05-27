ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing wrong in Prime Minister inaugurating new Parliament building: Panneerselvam

May 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said there was nothing wrong in Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

In a statement, he said some parties politicising the issue was unacceptable. There were instances of Chief Ministers inaugurating buildings related to the State Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat, he said, and pointed out that in 2010, the State Assembly and Secretariat buildings were inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

There are a slew of such examples across States, he said, adding: “Politicising the issue is against democracy.” He also appreciated and thanked Mr. Modi for the new Parliament building and for the historic ‘Sengol’ to be installed, which, he said, was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and its people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US