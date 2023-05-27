HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing wrong in Prime Minister inaugurating new Parliament building: Panneerselvam

May 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said there was nothing wrong in Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

In a statement, he said some parties politicising the issue was unacceptable. There were instances of Chief Ministers inaugurating buildings related to the State Legislative Assembly and the Secretariat, he said, and pointed out that in 2010, the State Assembly and Secretariat buildings were inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

There are a slew of such examples across States, he said, adding: “Politicising the issue is against democracy.” He also appreciated and thanked Mr. Modi for the new Parliament building and for the historic ‘Sengol’ to be installed, which, he said, was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and its people.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.