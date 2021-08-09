Nothing surprising about submission of White Paper on T.N.’s finances: Palaniswami

SALEM

09 August 2021 13:07 IST

The DMK govt is laying foundation stone and inaugurating schemes which were announced during the previous regime, says the former CM.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Edappadi K..Palaniswami said that there is nothing surprising about the white paper on State's financial situation.

Talking to presspersons at Konganapuram here, Mr.Palaniswami said that when DMK went out of power the State had a debt of ₹1.10 lakh crores, and over 50% of loans taken during AIADMK regime have become investments.

On irregularities alleged in electricity and transport departments, Mr.Palaniswami said that bus ticket fares were not increased in accordance with hike in diesel prices. He added that in the power sector, salaries, coal prices, cost of transportation of coal has increased while power tariff remained the same hence losses were incurred.

The AIADMK co-coordinator said the DMK government is laying foundation stone and inaugurating schemes which were announced during the previous AIADMK regime. He added that he was not aware of the DMK government making any announcements regarding implementation of any of its major poll promises. He added that the State government is collecting petitions from the public across the State.

"During the AIADMK regime, under an annoucement made under Rule 110 of the Assembly, Chief Minister's special grievance camp was conducted across the State. 9.75 lakhs petitions were received and action was taken on 5.25 lakhs petitions. The present government is following the same modus operandi but it doesn't seem they have collected equivalent number of petitions", he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that DMK leaders in all public meetings and media interviews said that NEET examinations would be cancelled in State soon after they came to power. "What solution has been found for NEET examinations? They said they would act upon the recommendations of the commission constituted to study impact of NEET. Despite the Commission submitting its report, no action has been taken", Mr.Palaniswami charged.

Mr. Palaniswami charged that DMK made false poll promises to come to power and he is not aware of Government making announcements fulfilling major poll promises. Mr.Palaniswami said that they conducted non-violent protests at 14,000 places across State condemning the DMK government for not fulfilling poll promises and public's support for the protests showed their anger towards the government.

On local body elections, Mr.Palaniswami said that the State government is yet to make an official announcement regarding the elections and the AIADMK-led alliance was ready face elections whenever announced.

Mr. Palaniswami denied any move by former Minister K.T.Rajenthra Balaji to join BJP and charged that a section of media is publishing false news. He added that a section of media is biased to DMK government.

Mr. Palaniswami charged that media houses covered up reports on police excess in outskirts of Salem in a day.

On fulfilling Mettur surplus scheme, the former chief minister said that he had spoken with District Collector and requested him to implement the scheme at the earliest. He added that he is hopeful that DMK government would implement the scheme.