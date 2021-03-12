Tamil Nadu

‘Nothing is permanent in politics’

“Nothing is permanent in politics,” PMK president G.K. Mani said, fielding questions on why his party was reluctant to contest on its own and had decided to continue in the AIADMK alliance, despite criticising the government. He said the government did not face anti-incumbency, and had fulfilled the PMK’s demand for Vanniyar reservation, while also announcing a slew of schemes, including the farm loan waiver.

