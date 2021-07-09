‘Nothing illegal about gifting cows to archakas’

CHENNAI

09 July 2021

Srirangam temple JC says it has been the practice followed by HR&CE across the State

The Joint Commissioner (JC) of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Thursday denied as baseless allegations against the temple regarding the handing over of 60 cows to poor archakas and pujaris to help them supplement their livelihood.

The cows were handed over as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, which manages the temple. Normally, head of cattle donated by devotees and considered surplus to the temple were distributed in this manner. This had been the practice followed in temples across the State for over a decade, he said.

Joint Commissioner S. Marimuthu said that a few individuals, who were frustrated with being denied posts on the temple’s board, had been carrying on a smear campaign against the temple management, including sending notices and filing complaints. He reiterated that nothing unlawful had been done at the temple.

He said that it was time these persons stopped such unnecessary campaigns and apologised to Lord Sri Ranganathaswamy, the presiding deity of the temple.