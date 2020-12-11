Tamil Nadu

Nothing can be said about Rajinikanth till he starts a political party, says TN Minister

Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam on Friday said that nothing could be said about actor Rajinikanth until he floated a political party.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Rajinikanth making a move to form a political party, the Minister said that the actor had not yet started a party. “Let him first float the outfit and announce his party’s strategies and plans. What he would do for the people should also be clarified. We will then see what decision the people would take,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Shanmugam laid the foundation stone for a new taluk office at Thiruvennainallur and handed over financial aid of ₹6 lakh each to three persons who died during Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between November 25 and 26.

