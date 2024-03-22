Not yet fascist, but they are getting there: Kamal Haasan on BJP and Modi

March 22, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder was critical of the idea of ‘Hindu revivalism’ that has been put forward by the right-wing organisations as a ruse to distract people from real livelihood issues

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was “not yet fascist, but they are getting there” and reiterated the need “to ring the alarm bells”. During an interaction with the board members and senior journalists of The Hindu in Chennai, Mr. Haasan said the path that the BJP government is on currently was not new and “it is the same script”. ALSO READ I will get back to my criticism of parties but this is not the time for it: Kamal Haasan

“I am saying they are not yet fascist, but they are going in that direction. Calling them fascist is a bit early, but it is important to ring the alarm bells. They could change, but I don’t see any signs of them changing. We have seen this pattern before. They are not inventing anything. It is the same script,” the actor-politician said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the MNM has been given a Rajya Sabha seat next year as part of an agreement with the DMK, Mr. Haasan said he felt this was not the moment to think about furthering his own political career.

‘Could have been selfish’

“I could have selfishly moved forward for the progress of my party and further my own political career but this is not the moment. I am an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi. After the Independence, he said that Congress can be dissolved as its purpose has been served. And I am also of that mindset. It was formed for a reason, and it can be dissolved if the reason is achieved. Looking at the number of MLAs or MPs in my party is not important,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the upcoming Lok Sabha election was “crucial” as it could decide what political “tint” the politics in the nation is going to adopt in future.

“I could have easily demanded three or four seats but strengthening this alliance seemed to be more important for us. They even insisted that I take part in the election to prove my point but I said it could be used by somebody else and let the alliance become stronger. We never asked for any seat. We made that very clear. There were offers from other parties also, but we lent an ear, but we never agreed. The purpose was very clear: for me, Tamil Nadu seems to be the last bastion [for the BJP], in my view,” he said.

He was critical of the notion of “Hindu revivalism” in India that has been put forward by the Hindu right-wing organisations as a ruse to distract people from real livelihood issues.

‘Caesar’s trick’

“It is an old Caesar’s trick of distracting them: Circus Maximus, religion and dole. Rome has done it, many successive governments have done it. Circus maximum has been split into various other forms of entertainment... Cricket, cinema... today now,” he said.

Mr. Haasan also explained why he chose to support the DMK after criticising them so harshly in the past.

“Right now, the important battle ahead of us is for the whole nation. Instead of thinking that it was MNM that came up with the idea of monthly stipend for housewives, DMK implemented it. Instead of thinking MGR and Kamaraj implemented free noon meal scheme, they added onto it. I thought this is a good enough reason for now to appease my conscience and I have supported them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.