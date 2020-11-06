Not right for political parties to seek Rajiv case convicts’ release: Alagiri

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 00:11 IST

It’s for the courts to decide the issue, says TNCC chief

The Congress will accept whatever decision the courts take on the release of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case but it is not right for political parties and individuals to ask for their release arguing that they are Tamils, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has said.

‘Faith in judiciary’

Mr. Alagiri on Thursday contended that the Congress had not even once interfered in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case nor sought any specific punishment for the accused as the party had faith in the justice system and the belief that the courts and law would do its duty.

“As far as the Congress is concerned, in the matter of the seven convicts, it is for the courts to decide [on their release]. Political parties’ interference or political decisions will lead to injustice and give rise to a different mentality to the people,” he told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, one section alone was arguing in favour of their release claiming that the convicts were Tamils and must be pardoned and released.

Mr. Alagiri said convicts should not be judged on the basis of their religion, caste, where they belong, or which language they speak.

“Punishing or releasing a criminal is the court’s job, not that of political parties,” he said.

“If political parties or individuals do this mistake of seeking the release of people on such grounds, there will be anarchy in Tamil Nadu, there will be no need for police or courts and people will justify every wrong. This mentality should change,” he said.

When asked about the contrarian stand of the DMK, the Congress’ ally, on the issue, he said, “It is a different issue. My views on the matter are for everyone,” he said.