Not raking up religious issues for electoral benefit: L. Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan

CHENNAI

22 July 2020 03:18 IST

BJP leader says party’s statements reflected sentiments of the Hindus

The BJP State president L. Murugan on Tuesday said the party’s statements condemning a fringe group for denigrating Lord Murugan and the ‘Kandha Sashti Kavasam’ were not aimed at making electoral gains, but only reflected the sentiments of the Hindus.

“Election is different, religious sentiment is different. People’s sentiments should not be affected. Crores of Lord Murugan devotees undertake fasting and go on padayatra to Murugan temples out of their devotion, not just in Tamil Nadu but across the world. When a small group denigrates the God and hurts the devotees sentiments, everyone should unequivocally condemn such acts,” Mr. Murugan told The Hindu.

“But DMK president M.K. Stalin has not condemned this till now. We cannot keep quiet on this issue. Our view is that no religious sentiments should be affected and everyone is equal. But Hindus are repeatedly being insulted with a plan and there is wrong propaganda against the Hindus. I am asking such people - ‘Do not do this’,” he contended.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Murugan also said the defacement of Periyar’s statue was condemnable. “This is wrong and I severely condemn such acts,” he said.

Asked if the BJP was alleging a scam in the handling of TNCC Trust funds with an eye on the 2021 Assembly elections, Mr. Murugan said he was not asking questions about the day-to-day affairs of the Congress or their internal issues.

“This is a charitable trust. This is public money and our concern is that it should not be misused. There are also allegations that around 20 Congressmen are squatting on the Teynampet Congress grounds. What we are asking is - are they at least paying rent properly? It is a Charitable Trust and public fund. Anyone has the right to ask questions about it,” Mr. Murugan said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Murugan taunted TNCC president K.S. Alagiri offering to sell the party headquarters ‘Kamalalayam’ to the Congress for ₹30 crore which, Mr. Alagiri had alleged, was the value of the property. Mr. Alagiri had claimed that the land was bought forcefully from director-producer Mukta Srinivasan for ₹3 crore. Incidentally, Srinivasan’s daughter is a senior member of the BJP, Mr. Murugan added.