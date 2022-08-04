Not possible to ply 100% low-floor buses in Tamil Nadu: MTC tells Madras HC

Low floor MTC bus in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: N. Balaji

August 04, 2022 13:30 IST

Seeks clarification on July 5 order that all buses should be in conformity with harmonised guidelines for barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has filed a clarification petition in the Madras High Court stating it will not be possible to ply 100% low floor buses in Tamil Nadu since the bus stop platforms, road gradient, speed breakers, bridges and other infrastructural requirements are not conducive for such buses.

MTC Managing Director A. Anu Abraham said the court had on July 5 disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar with a direction to ply all government buses in conformity with the Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Environment for Persons with Disabilities, 2016.

As per the harmonised guidelines issued by the Centre, the buses should be low floor, their doors should be at least 1200 mm wide, they must have handrail and footlight and an apparatus such as a hydraulic lift or pull-out/foldable ramp installed in the doorway for mobility aided users/prams. They should also have space for wheelchairs.

However, “with the present infrastructure, plying of low floor buses throughout the city will not be technically possible as the infrastructure available is not convenient to ply 100% low floor buses. The concept of 100% low floor buses is to be done in a phased manner,” the MD said and urged the court to clarify its July 5 order.

37% of new buses to be low floor

Sating that the government was taking all necessary steps to develop infrastructure to ply 100% low floor buses in a phased manner, Mr. Abraham said even now the government had decided to ensure that 37% of the new buses to be allocated to MTC would be low floor buses and that they shall be plied in specific routes frequented by the physically challenged passengers.

Out of 2,213 buses to be purchased by the State government in the first two spells, MTC would be allocated 642 of which 242 (37%) would be low floor buses. Further, MTC would also get another 100 electric low floor buses. Therefore, the 100% low floor bus target could be achieved only gradually and not immediately, the MD added.

He also pointed out that low floor buses cost around Rs. 90 lakh whereas a regular diesel bus costs only Rs. 22 lakh. He said even Section 41(b) of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 too insists upon providing access to all modes of transport subject to economic and structural viability.