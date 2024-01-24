Not just Kilambakkam; Koothambakkam, Venpakkam, Varadarajapuram and Mamallapuram bus stands should also be universally accessible: HC

January 24, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that not only the Kilambakkam bus stand but also four others to be constructed at Koothambakkam, Venpakkam, Varadarajapuram and Mamallapuram should be in compliance with the Harmonized guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) following a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar complaining about the Kilambakkam bus stand not being universally accessible.

State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar submitted an access audit report of Kilambakkam bus stand before the High Court on Wednesday and conceded that the report highlighted as many as 17 deficiencies. He said the CMDA had already issued work orders for rectifying seven of those deficiencies.

On his part, the CMDA counsel assured the court that work orders for rectifying the rest of the 10 deficiencies would be issued within two months. However, the petitioner’s counsel B. Poongkuzhali insisted that the work orders must specify the exact nature of work to be carried out in accordance with the 2021 guidelines.

The judges accepted her request and observed that the work orders must specify the details as insisted upon by the petitioner and ordered that the other four bus stands proposed at various places around Chennai city should also be compliant with the hormonized guidelines and standards for universal accessibility.

“We would appreciate if the access auditors make periodical inspections during the construction process and make necessary suggestions as and when required,” the judges wrote in their order and called for a compliance report from the CMDA, on the directions as well as observations made by them, by March 25.

In a rejoinder filed before the court, Ms. Jayakumar said, the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995 had imposed a statutory obligation for creating accessible and barrier free infrastructure. Yet, even after 29 years, the government authorities continue to create inaccessible public infrastructure, she lamented. If at least the government bodies follow the law and create universally accessible infrastructure, “it will make things better for all us,” she said.