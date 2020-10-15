Not joining BJP, says Poongothai Aladi Aruna

The DMK MLA said the fake news was posted by a BJP supporter from Tenkasi.

Former Minister and DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Wednesday described as “shocking and baseless” reports on social media that she was joining the BJP.

“I would not join the fascist BJP even at gunpoint,” she told The Hindu when asked about the reports.

Ms. Aladi Aruna said the fake news was posted by a BJP supporter from Tenkasi, and he had subsequently apologised for his action after she filed a complaint at the Kadayam police station.

“I have already registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing and have spokes to the DGP today (Wednesday),” she said and alleged that a Coimbatore-based website sympathetic to the BJP was behind spreading the news.

“I am actively enrolling members for my party through the internet campaign — Anaivarum Nammudan — and so far enrolled 12,000 members in my Alangulam Constituency. I have explained the situation to the party high-command also,” she said.

Ms. Aladi Aruna said she belonged to the Dravidian stock and firmly believed in the ideology of secularism, social justice and self-respect.

“I urge social media users to avoid posting such malicious and false messages,” she said.