Not happy with the way CB-CID is conducting investigation, say Vengaivayal residents

March 04, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Dalit residents of Vengaivayal expressed concern over the manner in which the CB-CID wing of Tamil Nadu police was conducting its investigation to identify the culprits who mixed human faeces in the tank supplying water to their community in the village.

In a detailed interview done by the organisation Neelam Social with the residents who had recently visited Chennai, they said that the CB-CID still appeared to be trying to frame one of the persons from the affected Dalit community as the accused, instead of trying to find the real culprits. The interview was screened here on Saturday, followed by a discussion with writer Azhagiya Periyavan.

The investigation was transferred to the CB-CID after the affected people and activists expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation done by the local police. The residents said that while the attitude of the CB-CID police towards them was relatively better than the local police, the former was also trying to frame the community for the horrific incident.

Murugan, an elderly person from the village, said that the police’s line of enquiry seemed to focus on minor discrepancies in their recollection of the incident instead of enquiring about who could be the real offenders. “They would pick on such minor discrepancies like how many steps one took to climb the tank to portray as if we were lying. They were trying to make our youngsters blame one among themselves as the accused,” he said.

Kannadasan, a Dalit youth investigated by the police, said that the repugnance the people of Vengaivayal developed towards water because of the incident was yet to subside. “We are not able to drink water without thinking about the incident. Even children had to be reassured constantly that there was no faeces mixed in the water they drink,” he said.

On the proposal to demolish the tank and replace it with a new tank for the Dalits, Jeevanandan, another elderly person, said that they did not want a separate tank. “They mixed faeces in it because it was supplying water only to us. Such incidents may happen in future also,” he said, adding that water should be supplied from a common tank to all the communities in the village.

Mr. Murugan said that the communal polarisation in the village has sharpened after the incident, especially after the district administration made the Dalits enter the temple, which was prohibited for them until then.

