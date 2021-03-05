Not correct to say I only criticise AIADMK, says Kamal Haasan

MNM leader Kamal Haasan speaking at a public meeting in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 02:27 IST

MNM leader hits out at DMK for allotting only 6 seats to VCK

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday said it was not correct to say he only criticised the AIADMK and had a soft approach towards the DMK.

Addressing a public meeting in Madipakkam, he took a jibe at the DMK for allotting only six Assembly seats to the VCK.

“Those who are saying they stand for social justice are just doing lip service,” he said, indirectly referring to DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi’s reported remarks about members of the Scheduled Castes rising to higher positions in the judiciary only because of the DMK.

“You talk so much about social justice. To my brother Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK founder), the negotiations started with double digits and ended with six. My brother has to come to me. We will see in the next election,” Mr. Haasan said.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of pushing the State into huge debt.

Mr. Haasan also apologised for initially welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. “It has killed small businesses while big businesses found other ways,” he said.

Mr. Haasan disagreed with those saying his party was not experienced enough. “Yes, we are not experienced in corruption, taking bribes, using caste equations or engaging in a riot. We are not experienced in falling at the feet underneath the table,” he said.