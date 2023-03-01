ADVERTISEMENT

Not advocating anyone as PM candidate of alliance against BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

March 01, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Let us win the elections first. It is not the Prime Minister that matters, but it is the nation that matters,” says Farooq Abdullah

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a public meeting organised as part of the latter’s 70th birthday celebration, in Chennai on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party was not advocating anyone as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.  

“We are not telling who should be the Prime Minister. We are not telling who is going to lead the alliance. The country is going through a critical situation. We want everyone to fight together. That is our desire,” he said, addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s 70 th birthday.  

He said the ultimate aim of the BJP was to change the Constitution and its leaders and MPs were openly talking about it.  

“All like-minded political parties should come together to fight against the communal forces that are polarising the nation to win the election,” he said. 

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, also said, “Let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister.” 

“Let us win the elections first. It is not the Prime Minister that matters, but it is the nation that matters,” he said. 

Dr. Abdullah said people had looked to the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra of its leader Rahul Gandhi had created hope among the youth in the country.  

“It started in Kanniyakumari and landed in Srinagar when it was snowing. You saw hope in the eyes of the young. I saw myself in the eyes of the young’s hope that the nation can move forward,” he said. 

Appeal to Stalin

Dr. Abdullah also asked Mr. Stalin to come to the national political scene. 

“It is time to move on. I demand. Come to the national scene and to the nation and build the nation as you have built the State. The nation needs people who can work together,” he said. 

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, said he “along with other leaders would love to lead the future generation towards social justice.” 

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav, alleged that the BJP had hijacked the Constitution. He called upon the leaders on the dais to call a meeting and create a platform to fight the BJP-led NDA in the elections. 

DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian were among those who participated. 

