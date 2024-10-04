Northern Uni launches student satellite project

Northern Uni, an educational institution located in Jaffna has signed an MoU with Space Kidz India to launch a collaborative student-led satellite project. This project will bring together students from both Northern Uni and Government schools in Jaffna, along with students from India, to jointly design, develop, and launch a satellite. The satellite will carry instruments aimed at studying the space.

The project is structured into two phases – the first phase will focus on training students in space science and technology, with 50 school students from Sri Lanka, 10 school students from India, and 50 college students undergoing comprehensive training. This phase is designed to give participants a foundational understanding of satellite development and space missions.

The second phase will involve 30 college students from Sri Lanka who will be directly engaged in building, integrating, and preparing the satellite for its eventual launch. The collaborative process will allow them to work alongside Indian experts and their peers, gaining hands-on experience in satellite construction. Furthermore, 15 college students and 50 school students from Sri Lanka will travel to India to witness the satellite launch.

Indy Pathmanathan, Chairman SLIIT Northern Uni, said, “This initiative is a giant leap for both Sri Lanka and India in cultivating a culture of scientific collaboration and mutual innovation.”

