Northeast monsoon: TN CM Stalin reviews precautionary measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday chaired a meeting of Ministers and officials in the Secretariat in Chennai to review the precautionary measures being taken ahead of the Northeast monsoon, which is expected from next month. An official release said Mr. Stalin stressed the need for effective coordination between various State government agencies, while undertaking disaster relief operations.

The CM underlined the need for coordinating efficiently with the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Indian Meterology Department, Central Water Commission, National Disaster Response Force and local bodies among others. He urged the strengthening of disaster control centres for the benefit of people. Helplines 1070 and 1077 must be readily available for people in need, he said.

Disaster relief centres should be kept available in case of evacuation of people from low-lying and other severely-affected areas, he said. Dry rations, drinking water, bread and milk must be made available for those in need and for children, the Chief Minister said. “While evacuating people from affected areas, priority must be given to the elderly, the disabled, pregnant women and children,” he underlined. He also elaborated on the steps to be taken for restoring power infrastructure to resume electricity supply, in case of disruptions.

Essential commodities in ration shops must be ensured ahead of the monsoon. Mr Stalin stressed on the importance of ensuring medical supplies and equipment across the State and for action to be taken against the spread of any epidemic soon after the monsoon. The drinking water requirement of Chennai city in case of flooding in the city was also discussed.

PWD Minister E.V. Velu, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials participated in the meeting.