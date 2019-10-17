Northeast monsoon sets in over the State

The northeast monsoon set in over the State on Wednesday, with most parts receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.

A trough that runs from southwest Bay of Bengal, all the way to west central Bay of Bengal, is set to bring widespread rain to the State over the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, weather stations across the State recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Poonamallee received the highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by Pamban in Ramanathapuram district with 10 cm. Ayikudi in Tirunelveli district and Cholavaram in Chennai district received 9 cm. N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said normally the northeast monsoon sets in around October 20, and a deviation of seven days is normal. Some of the recent instances of the monsoon setting in before October 20 were in 2005 (October 12), 2008 (October 15) and 2014 (October 18).

This year, normal rainfall has been forecast over the southern peninsula. “We expect the easterly trough to bring widespread rain till Friday. There may be a slight lull on Saturday, after which rainfall will pick up again. While most parts of the State may get light to moderate rain, with some districts experiencing heavy rainfall,” he said.

Pleasant weather may continue for a few more days in Chennai. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 31 degrees Celsius following overnight rain. There is a chance of a few spells of thundershowers till Friday.