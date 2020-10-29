Northeast monsoon sets in over State

It is expected to pick up pace in a few days, according to the Met Department

The northeast monsoon set in over the south peninsular region, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, on Wednesday. While it made a weak onset over the State, it is expected to pick up pace in a few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Northeasterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of northern Tamil Nadu, aided the commencement of the northeast monsoon. After an extended stay, the southwest monsoon retreated from the country on Wednesday and paved the way for the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Tamil Nadu receives an average of 44 cm of rain during the northeast monsoon between October and December.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director of Meteorology, Chennai, said the northeast monsoon commenced with sporadic rain over southern Tamil Nadu and the coastal areas of the State, and did not cover the entire region.

Melur in Madurai district received 6 cm rainfall, the highest during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. In Chennai district, Nungambakkkam and Sholinganalllur received 1 cm rainfall.

“There was no significant weather system to bring heavy rain. The cyclone over the Pacific Ocean, too, was drawing moisture away. The influence of the global weather pattern La Niña could also be a reason for the weak start of the monsoon,” he said.

Though the average onset date is around October 20, a deviation of seven or eight days is still considered normal.

For the next two to three days, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain over a few parts of southern Tamil Nadu and one or two places in northern parts of the State and Puducherry. There may be heavy rain over one or two areas in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagardistricts. In Chennai, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in some areas till Friday.

The city may experience a day temperature of 30 degree Celsius for two days.