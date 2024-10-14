GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Northeast monsoon: PMK postpones three public rallies against DMK govt.

The party had announced that it would take out public rallies in Vadalur, Thindivanam, and Salem on October 17, 20, and 26, respectively; they have been postponed to the latter half of December

Published - October 14, 2024 01:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss. File

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has postponed three public rallies planned in protest against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, citing the upcoming Northeast monsoon.

The party had announced that it would take out public rallies in Vadalur, Thindivanam, and Salem over the DMK government’s alleged failure in addressing unemployment among the youth, conducting a caste-based census, ensuring social justice, and resolving the issues faced by the public due to the increase in tariffs and taxes. The rallies were scheduled to take place on October 17, 20, and 26, respectively.

In statement on Monday (October 14, 2024), the PMK said the public rallies have been postponed to the latter half of December.

‘No constructive measures’

In a social media post, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that even before the onset of the Northeast monsoon, people across the State were impacted by the heavy rains, especially in Coimbatore, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Karur, and Virudhunagar districts.

He alleged that the desilting works were not carried out in these districts, which resulted in flooding.

“There were no constructive measures on the field. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and Chief Secretary held review meetings with District Collectors on monsoon preparedness. But they appear to be just namesake meetings,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

“Chennai is going to face heavy rains. There is fear and concern about how the situation will be handled,” he said. The stormwater drain work is not completed in many areas in Chennai, he alleged, and added that the state government and the Greater Chennai Corporation must take measures to tackle the heavy rain.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / Tamil Nadu / Monsoon / Pattali Makkal Katchi

