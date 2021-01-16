Northeast monsoon may withdraw around Jan. 19: IMD

Chennai to have partly cloudy sky, and experience mist in the mornings during weekend

After turning this month into one of the wettest January for Tamil Nadu, the Northeast monsoon may withdraw from the State around January 19. Moderate rainfall may continue in a few places in south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and rain may begin to decrease from Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, several places received light to moderate rain. Some weather stations recorded heavy rainfall too. Nagapattinam and Echanviduthi in Thanjavur district received 9 cm each, the day’s highest amount of rainfall.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said a cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu’s coast, would bring rainfall on Saturday. After dumping torrential rain over south Tamil Nadu, monsoon activity may begin to ease out from Sunday. Dry weather over northern parts may cover the entire State from Monday.

There have been past instances when the Northeast monsoon spilled over to January. La Nina conditions prevailing over the Pacific Ocean were one of the reasons for the monsoon extending this year, the Department said.

Rain that pounded several parts of south Tamil Nadu has pushed the State’s average monthly rainfall, so far, to 13.3 cm. This is nearly 1,072% in excess, than January’s normal share of 11.4 mm. Chennai is among the several districts that have received 19.4 cm of rainfall, which is far in excess than its average of 17 mm for January.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast that Chennai will have a partly cloudy sky, and experience mist during the early morning hours during the weekend.

Maximum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.