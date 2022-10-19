Northeast monsoon: 122 vulnerable areas identified in Villupuram district

Over 4,000 frontline workers are being deployed, and a round-the-clock disaster management control room has been set up as part of the monsoon preparedness arrangements

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 19, 2022 13:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 122 vulnerable, low-lying areas that could face inundation during the northeast monsoon in Villupuram district have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problem caused due to flooding, District Collector D. Mohan said.

According to a press release, sandbags have been kept ready near such areas. Adequate number of motor pumps and electric saw machines have also been placed to bale out water from inundated areas and to clear the trees that might get uprooted and block carriageways in the district. About 4,500 frontline workers are being deployed as part of the preparedness arrangements.

Out of a total length of 187.78 km of stormwater drains in municipal areas in the district, the administration has desilted 120.03 km of drains to ensure smooth and quick draining of water to avoid flooding or inundation of low-lying areas. Further, as many as 1,091 temporary shelters and 86 students hostels have been readied to accommodate people in case of emergencies, Mr. Mohan said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A round-the-clock disaster management control room has also been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate. The control room can be contacted on 1077, 04146 223265 and 72001 51144.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
rains
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app