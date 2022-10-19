Northeast monsoon: 122 vulnerable areas identified in Villupuram district

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 122 vulnerable, low-lying areas that could face inundation during the northeast monsoon in Villupuram district have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problem caused due to flooding, District Collector D. Mohan said.

According to a press release, sandbags have been kept ready near such areas. Adequate number of motor pumps and electric saw machines have also been placed to bale out water from inundated areas and to clear the trees that might get uprooted and block carriageways in the district. About 4,500 frontline workers are being deployed as part of the preparedness arrangements.

Out of a total length of 187.78 km of stormwater drains in municipal areas in the district, the administration has desilted 120.03 km of drains to ensure smooth and quick draining of water to avoid flooding or inundation of low-lying areas. Further, as many as 1,091 temporary shelters and 86 students hostels have been readied to accommodate people in case of emergencies, Mr. Mohan said.

A round-the-clock disaster management control room has also been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate. The control room can be contacted on 1077, 04146 223265 and 72001 51144.