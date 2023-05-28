North Indian labourers coming to Tamil Nadu is only beneficial: Stalin

May 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Labourers from various north Indian States coming to Tamil Nadu for employment was only beneficial and not bad for the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told a Tamil newspaper in Singapore recently, when asked about his views on the increasing number of migrants arriving in Tamil Nadu for employment.

“Since Tamil Nadu is a developed and prosperous State, workers from northern States arrive for employment. This is only beneficial and not bad for the State. So, we cannot say that they are taking away the jobs of others,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

As far as the government was concerned, Mr. Stalin said: “The welfare of Tamils and Tamil Nadu are paramount. We are implementing various measures such as compulsory [learning of] Tamil and priority for Tamils in employment.”

To a question on Tamils in Singapore worrying over the increase in property tax in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said the revision was implemented following the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The property tax in Tamil Nadu was less, he said, and added that the tax in Chennai was less than Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune. He said the recent revision was less for about 83% of houses.

Replying to a query on the AIADMK, the DMK president said the party was divided into four at present. “We are not worried. We do not do politics on their weakness. We will continue to depend on our principles and our supporters.”

Unlike in the past when DMK was in alliance with the BJP during the leadership of late leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the newspaper quoted Mr. Stalin as saying: “There were quite a few differences between the Vajpayee-led BJP and the party now”.

The functions of Tamil Nadu’s Sports Development Minister and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin has made him proud, Mr. Stalin told the newspaper.

