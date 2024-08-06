State government plans to establish T.N. Tech City Project in Madhavaram

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to establish the T.N. Tech City Project in Madhavaram in north Chennai. A 150-acre parcel of land has been identified for this project. It will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

The aim of this project is to attract both global and domestic investments in various sectors, including information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITeS), global capability centers (GCC), Fintech, and Deeptech. The Tech City will provide premium office spaces with social infrastructure and residential spaces. Apart from this, the project will house centres of excellence, innovation hubs, and will also have a world-class convention centre. A massive data centre is also being planned.

“A preliminary study has already been done by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT). We are now going ahead with a detailed feasibility study, and we will be roping in a consultant for this,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, TIDCO.

“This initiative is designed to leverage the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, positioning Tamil Nadu at its forefront as it is uniquely equipped with a specialised talent pool and the capacity to host large data centres”T.R.B. RajaaIndustries Minister

“Following the successful launch of the FinTech City project, we are excited to seek consultants to create a masterplan for the proposed new Tech Park in the northern part of Chennai. This initiative is designed to leverage the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, positioning Tamil Nadu at its forefront as it is uniquely equipped with a specialised talent pool and the capacity to host large data centres, which are essential components for driving AI growth,” said Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

He said this project will enable the formation of a new tech cluster to the north of Chennai, and help meet the growing demand for office spaces in the city. “This Tech City will provide state-of-the-art spaces for IT companies and data centres, enabling Tamil Nadu to fully embrace the next era of technology, which is rapidly reshaping the global landscape. We are committed to creating an ecosystem that fosters investments into Tamil Nadu’s thriving tech industry,” Mr. Rajaa said.

Mr. Nanduri added: “This project is being set up close to the upcoming Metro Rail line in the area and also near a major highway. So, it is well connected.”

To a query on investments, he said it was still in the preliminary stages, and added that this would be developed in a phased manner. When the Tech City becomes operational, it is expected to attract numerous companies, potentially creating thousands of job opportunities, he said.

