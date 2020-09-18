North and interior parts of the State to experience thunderstorms for two days

CHENNAI

18 September 2020 02:50 IST

Only isolated rainfall for the next two or three days

Rainfall activity may remain largely subdued over the State except for pockets in north and interior parts of the Tamil Nadu till the weekend.

The east-west shear zone over the Andhra Pradesh region and convective activity will bring only isolated rainfall for the next two or three days, noted meteorologists. Besides northern districts, one or two places such as Salem, Erode, Nilgiris and Ariyalur would get light to moderate rainfall.

Officials of the Meteorological department said light rains are likely in some districts such as Theni, Dindigul, Sivagangai, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram till Saturday.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there may not be much intense rainfall over the State for the next few days. The east west shear zone would be the main weather phenomenon to influence thunderstorms over the State.

Thunderstorms may continue in some places of Chennai too particularly during evening or night hours, which is typical in September, he said.

On the low pressure likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 20, he said the system is being monitored and it may not have much impact on the State.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, nine rain gauges in various districts, including Pandalur taluk office (Nilgiris district), Namakkal district, Alandur, Meenambakkam and Chembarambakkam near Chennai received the day’s highest quantity of 2 cm of rainfall.

While the other reservoirs except the one in Chembarambakkam did not receive any rainfall, officials of the Water Resources Department noted that Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh would be released on Friday for Chennai’s requirement.

The Meteorological Department forecasts a generally cloudy sky and light rains in some areas till Saturday in Chennai. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius for two days.