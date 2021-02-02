Norms to compensate rain-hit farmers relaxed

CHENNAI

02 February 2021 01:45 IST

Over 6.81 lakh hectares of crop were damaged

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that the guidelines pertaining to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) would be relaxed to compensate the farmers whose crops were affected by unusually heavy rain in January. Over 6.81 lakh hectares of crop were damaged due to the downpour. Last month, the Chief Minister announced relaxations in NDRF norms to compensate the farmers whose crops were damaged by cyclones Nivar and Burevi last year. One of the guidelines had restricted relief to a maximum of two hectares in case of a natural disaster.

Over 11.43 lakh farmers would receive over ₹1,116.97 crore in input subsidy. “The relief would be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers. A Central team would visit the rain-hit districts on February 3, 4 and 5,” he said in a statement.

The CM also increased the amount of aid covered under the ‘input subsidy’ head from ₹13,500 to ₹20,000 a hectare in case of rain-fed and paddy in irrigated areas and other crops with irrigation facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

For other rain-fed crops (other than paddy), the relief has been increased from ₹7,410 to ₹10,000 per hectare. As for perennial crops, the input assistance has been increased from ₹18,000 to 25,000 per hectare.

The State government has sought funds to the tune of ₹900.82 crore from the Centre as relief for losses incurred due to the unusually heavy rain in January.

Recalling the destruction caused by cyclones Nivar and Burevi to crops and infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Palaniswami said ₹3,750.38 crore and ₹1,514 crore, respectively, had been sought as assistance from the Centre.