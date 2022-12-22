Norms for setting up hospitals relaxed, says MoS in Rajya Sabha

December 22, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central government has relaxed norms for establishing medical colleges in the country, Union Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha in response to a question from MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu.

Dr. Bharati further said since 2014 there had been a 105% increase in the number of postgraduate seats in medicine and 87% increase in MBBS seats in the country.

In response to an unstarred question from Dr. Kanimozhi on Tuesday on the measures to increase medical colleges in the country to meet the medical standards recommended by the World Health Organisation, the Minister said as per the National Medical Commission (NMC), there were currently 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and NMC as on June, 2022.

Dr. Kanimozhi also sought details of medical colleges established across States in the past five years and that of private medical colleges and the total intake capacity in the country currently.

The MoS further said there was a 67% increase in the number of medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 648 at present. The number of MBBS seats had risen from 51,348 in 2014 to 96,077 now, which was an 87% increase; and there had been a 105% rise in PG seats from 31,185 prior to 2014 to 64,059 now.

The Minister stated that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), to establish new medical college district/referral hospital had been upgraded making way for approval of 157 new medical colleges. Of this 94 were already functional.

Under the CSS, the State and Central government medical colleges were strengthened and upgraded to increase the number of MBBS and PG seats. A total of 22 new AIIMS were approved and in 19 undergraduate courses had been started. A DNB was made sufficient for a teaching faculty and this reduced shortage of faculty. A medical faculty could now hold a post in colleges up to 70 years, the MoS said.

In the last five years in Tamil Nadu, 21 new colleges were established. In Uttar Pradesh 22 colleges were set up. She said Tamil Nadu had the most medical colleges in the country -- 33 in the private sector and 38 in the government sector -- with 10,825 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh had one government college with 50 seats.