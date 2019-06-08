Norms announced for nativity quota

After having faced several legal cases in the last two years, the Directorate of Medical Education has devoted a section specially to nativity in the MBBS prospectus for 2019-20.

Applicants of certain categories should produce true copies of their parent’s certificate such as birth certificate, ration card, SSLC, Class 10, Class 12, degree, diploma or professional course certificates to prove their claim to nativity.

In section 5, pages 12 to 15 of the prospectus state that applicants who have studied class 6 to 12 in the State and applicants who are natives of Tamil Nadu but have studied from 6 to 12 standards outside the State either partly or completely outside Tamil Nadu fall in this category.

If the parents are not literate, then they must produce no-graduation certificate obtained from the jurisdictional revenue authority, to substantiate their parent’s place of birth in Tamil Nadu and also “Parent’s Community Certificate to claim the communal reservation”.

Candidates who do not submit the above certificates would be considered as open category students.

Candidates from other States cannot claim nativity showing only permanent residence certificate.

Over 12,500 apply

On the first day of registration, 12,584 candidates had applie, said selection committee secretary G. Selvarajan.