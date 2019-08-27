Normalcy restored in Vedaranyam

The police on Monday arrested 28 persons in connection with the violence at Vedaranyam that resulted in the desecration of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the town on Sunday. The district administration also acted swiftly, replacing the damaged life-size statue of the late leader within 12 hours of the incident.

“The sight of the damaged statue would have sparked outrage,” District Collector S. Suresh Kumar said. The new statue, brought from Attur in Salem district, was mounted on the same pedestal on which the old one stood, and was installed in the presence of the DIG and Sub-Collector of Nagapattinam Kamal Kishore. Measures were initiated to provide a fencing around the statue.

The police are on the lookout for more persons who were involved in Sunday’s clash between two groups belonging to different castes. “The arrested persons have been booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan, after overseeing the process of replacement of the damaged statue.

The arrested persons were booked under IPC Sections 147 and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit offence), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 153a (promoting enmity between groups), 504 (intentional provocation to cause disruption of public peace), 505 1b (intent to cause fear or alarm and inducing offence against State or against public tranquility), 307 (attempt to murder), and 3 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The clash was a fallout of the torching of a multi-utility vehicle belonging to a functionary of a caste Hindu outfit by members of the other group, following an argument triggered by an accident near the Vedaranyam police station, in which a pedestrian belonging to a Dalit community was injured.

When the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident sought refuge in the police station, supporters of the injured person started pelting stones at the station and went on to burn down the vehicle. As the news of the development spread, caste Hindus quickly assembled in large numbers and damaged the statue.

On Monday, buses started plying from and to Vedaranyam, marking the gradual return of normalcy to the town. All through the intervening night, the town was under a tight security cordon. Bus services were near-normal and educational institutions functioned as usual. However, most shops remained closed. Shopkeepers cited the large police presence as the reason for what they described as an uneasy calm.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Varadaraju, and the SPs of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai are camping in Vedaranyam and overseeing security in the town and its surroundings.

Welcoming the immediate replacement of the damaged statue, Nagapattinam MP S. Selvaraj said the act of vandalising statues of late leaders was tantamount to trampling on democracy. The miscreants must be punished severely, he said. VCK State general secretary Sinthanai Selvan, who garlanded the new statue, urged the State government to replace it with one made of bronze.

Protests elsewhere

Widespread agitations erupted in various parts of Coimbatore on Monday over the defacement of Ambedkar’s statue in Vedaranyam.

S. Suresh aka Ravanan, a VCK functionary, was arrested in connection with the pelting of stones at a TNSTC bus at the new bus stand on Mettupalayam Road.

Similarly, the windscreen of another TNSTC bus was damaged by a miscreant at the Gandhipuram town bus stand. Members of the VCK staged a protest in front of the Collectorate. Twenty two protesters were detained. A similar agitation was held in Chennai, where VCK cadre blocked Anna Salai.