Noon meal organiser suspended

Collector denies report that she distributed them to students

Days after a Corporation school in Tiruppur reportedly distributed rotten eggs to the students, Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth placed a noon meal organiser under suspension on Thursday.

The controversy began on Tuesday when reports of rotten eggs being distributed to the students of Corporation Primary School in Vavipalayam went viral on social media platforms.

Sources in the district administration said an inquiry was launched into the allegation at the Vavipalayam school. It revealed that the noon meal organiser of the school, S. Maheswari, had found that 300 eggs, meant for distribution, were rotten and she had disposed them in a garbage bin outside the school. However, she did not maintain proper records on the number of eggs distributed, sources said.

Following this, Ms. Maheswari was placed under suspension by the Collector on charges of bringing disrepute to the district administration. The 61 students of the school, who did not receive eggs amidst this controversy, received their share of fresh eggs on Thursday, according to the sources. Mr. Vineeth clarified to The Hindu that these eggs were never distributed to the children and denied media reports.