Non-teaching staff of Anna University seek regularisation of their jobs

March 09, 2022 01:22 IST

Anna University Teachers’ Association supports their demand

Anna University Teachers’ Association appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that 400 non-teaching staff are regularised. The staff have served at the university ranging from a few years to two decades. They were appointed under the Kalaignar Ayya Thittam.

“There is a long pending demand to regularise their service after 10 years,” the Anna University Teachers’ Association said in a release. The association said the University had planned to recruit staff through an agency as is done by corporates. This could leave the employees and their families on the street, the release added.

