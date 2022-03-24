Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board to have two more members

Strength increased from 13 to 15

A Bill adopted by the House amended the Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Act, 2011 to alter the composition of the Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board with the Chairman and members instead of the Managing Director and Directors.

Besides increasing the strength of the Board from 13 to 15, the Bill, introduced by Minister for Minorities and Non Resident Tamils’ Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, made the Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils the ex officio Member Secretary of the Board.

The State government had, in December last year, issued orders for constituting a welfare fund to provide document writers pensionary benefits and monetary assistance for permanent disability, partial disability, accidental death or natural death, and for marriage, maternity and education of their dependents.

Since the government decided to legislate for the purpose, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy tabled a Bill. Following a voice vote, all the Bills tabled during the session were adopted. Speaker M. Appavu later adjourned the House sine die.