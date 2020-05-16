Tamil Nadu

Non-registered barbers in T.N. to get ₹2,000 as dole

To avail of the financial assistance, barbers have to approach authorities concerned in the local administration department. File photo

To avail of the financial assistance, barbers have to approach authorities concerned in the local administration department. File photo  

Amount to be paid in two instalments

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that barbers, even if not registered in labour welfare board, would be distributed cash assistance of ₹2,000 in two instalments.

The State government’s decision followed representations made by persons, who have not registered as members in labour welfare board. They appealed to the government to extend assistance, as their livelihood was severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, an official release stated.

Cash assistance of ₹1,000 was distributed to 14,667 barbers, who have been registered as members of the labour welfare board, twice earlier.

To avail of the financial assistance, barbers have to approach authorities concerned in the local administration department. They will to be distributed a financial assistance of ₹2,000.

Detailed instructions in this regard should be communicated to authorities concerned by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:17:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/non-registered-barbers-in-tn-to-get-2000-as-dole/article31602252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY