Non-registered barbers in T.N. to get ₹2,000 as dole

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that barbers, even if not registered in labour welfare board, would be distributed cash assistance of ₹2,000 in two instalments.

The State government’s decision followed representations made by persons, who have not registered as members in labour welfare board. They appealed to the government to extend assistance, as their livelihood was severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, an official release stated.

Cash assistance of ₹1,000 was distributed to 14,667 barbers, who have been registered as members of the labour welfare board, twice earlier.

To avail of the financial assistance, barbers have to approach authorities concerned in the local administration department. They will to be distributed a financial assistance of ₹2,000.

Detailed instructions in this regard should be communicated to authorities concerned by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, it added.