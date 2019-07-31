Non-essential medical services to be hit today

Starting 6 a.m. on Wednesday, private hospitals and clinics across the State will withdraw all non-essential medical services for 24 hours as part of a nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. However, emergency services will function as usual.

S. Kanagasabhapathy, president, IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch, said there were nearly 40,000 private hospitals and clinics in Tamil Nadu. The hospitals will take part in the strike from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

‘Amounts to quakery’

“Emergency services will function at the hospitals. We are opposing Section 32 of the NMC Bill that allows nearly 3.5 lakh unqualified persons to practice medicine as Community Health Providers. This amounts to quackery,” he said.

He demanded that the government monitor the fee fixation for 50% of the seats in private medical colleges. “The fees for these 50% seats is fixed by the college management. We are demanding that the government monitor this,” he said.

He said Tamil Nadu, which has over 1.20 lakh doctors, should get better representation in the NMC. “We are demanding proportionate representation as per the number of doctors in the State,” he said.

The IMA headquarters, in a press release, called for a nation-wide strike by withdrawing all non-essential services. The members of the association said the Lok Sabha had approved and passed the ‘draconian’ NMC Bill and that the IMA rejected the Bill in toto.

They said the term ‘Community Health Provider’ was vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered with the NMC and be licensed to practice modern medicine.