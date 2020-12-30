‘Non-compliance with wearing masks still a challenge’

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 03:57 IST

Despite creating awareness, youngsters are still seen without masks: Health Secretary

Non-compliance with wearing masks continues to be a challenge for the State Health Department, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said here on Tuesday.

“Despite creating awareness, youngsters are still seen without masks. Similarly, people do not wear masks while visiting areas where shops are located. At times, bus drivers and conductors do not wear masks . If marriage halls do not adhere to norms, we will take action under the T.N. Public Health Act and close down the halls,” he told presspersons. During festivals and on Sundays, people avoid coming to the fever camps and delay seeking medical help for two days, he said.

The Centre has said there was no need for panic with regard to the new COVID-19 variant as there were already similar strains. Genomic analysis was being done and all patients were being isolated in separate wards, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Secretary said entry point checkposts were installed to check the inflow of persons from Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Routes through Coimbatore and Tiruvallur were also being monitored at checkposts, he said, adding that they were getting a list from the Bureau of Immigration, too.

Wearing masks was mandatory in public places where more than 20 persons have converged, regardless of it being a cultural function, a religious event or an election event, Mr. Radhakrishnan said. All must wear masks, he added.

“We carry out fever surveillance. Recently, we noted that five-star hotels conducted programmes following which a cluster had formed. We carried out intensive testing and warned the hotels. It is not enough to screen and follow handwashing norms at entry points. They tend to be careless in eating areas. We are monitoring fully,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.