ADVERTISEMENT

Non-bailable warrant issued against retired IG Murugan in sexual harassment case

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

A court in Chennai on Friday (November 22, 2024) issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against retired police officer, S Murugan, after dismissing his petition to discharge him from the sexual harassment case against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge against Murugan is that while he was serving as the Joint Director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai in August 2018, he had allegedly sexually harassed a woman police officer, who was at an SP level. The complaint was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee and subsequently, a criminal case was registered by the CB-CID.

Murugan was booked under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman by criminal force) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, among other sections. A charge sheet was filed before the trial court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed Murugan to retire from service on the date of his superannuation, without prejudice to the pending judicial and disciplinary proceedings against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the matter came up for hearing before 11th Metropolitan Magistrate N. Sulthan Aribeen recently, the retired officer did not appear. The magistrate then directed him to appear on November 22.

As Murugan failed to appear on the said date too, the Magistrate said in a brief order: “The accused was absent. The case was posted for framing of charges and specifically directed to appear before this court. Hence, issue a non-bailable warrant.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US