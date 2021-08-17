Tamil Nadu

Nominees can get ration items, says Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday said elderly persons and others, who were unable to furnish their biometrics (thumb impression) for receiving ration goods, can nominate someone else on their behalf.

Written submission

“If they give a written submission to the ration shop about their inability to provide biometrics and name a nominee, they will get the ration goods,” he said, responding to Congress MLA J.G. Prince in the Assembly, who questioned the need for placing thumb impression for getting ration items.

Speaker Appavu also said a lot of daily wagers could not match their earlier fingerprints because the hard labour would erase the original shape of fingerprints.


