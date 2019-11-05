Nominations open for CavinKare Ability Awards 2020

CavinKare and Ability Foundation are seeking nominations for the 18th edition of the CavinKare Ability awards. The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the astounding accomplishments of achievers with disabilities across the country and honour them for their path-breaking successes, a statement said.

The awards, comprise two categories -- Eminence and Mastery. The CavinKare Ability Eminence award is a single award given to just one person with a disability, from across the country, saluting the exemplary triumph of a person, who has not only overcome great odds but has also contributed significantly to society by initiating an organisation of his/her own. The award carries a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh.

The Cavinkare Ability Mastery awards are three awards given to three individuals with disabilities from across the country, in recognition of their extraordinary achievement in any field of their choice – be it arts, film, medicine, science & technology, adventure, human rights, sports or more. The awards carry a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each.

A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with a disability (as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The nominations go through a process of short-listing through interviews and site visits and are then selected by a discerning jury.

For more information and to send in your nominations, please log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org or call 9962386773.

The last date to send in nominations for the CavinKare Ability awards 2020 is November 12, 2019.