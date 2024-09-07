ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for TANSA award

Published - September 07, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI 

Last date to send in nominations to Tamil Nadu Science Council is Oct 7

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited applications for the annual Tamil Nadu Scientist Award (TANSA). 

The award is given in recognition of outstanding research work/skill/talent acquired by scientists and technologies in disciplines such as agriculture; biology; chemistry; environment; engineering and technology; mathematics; medicine; physics; veterinary; home and social sciences.  

The award includes Rs. 50,000 and a citation. Heads of research and educational institutions in the State may submit nominations, said member secretary S. Vincent.  

The applications may be downloaded from the Council’s website www.tanscst.tn.gov.in The last date to submit completed applications and nomination is 5.45 p.m. of Oct 7. 

Completed applications may be sent to The Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DOTE campus, Chennai, 600025. 

