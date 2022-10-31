Nominations invited for TANSA award

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has called for nominations for the TANSA 2021 award. Nominations are received annually from heads of research and educational institutions. The Council recognises the work of researchers and scientists in disciplines such agriculture, environment, engineering, technology, mathematics, medicine, veterinary science and physical, chemical, biological, social and home sciences.

According to the council member-secretary R. Srinivasan, the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award, with a purse of ₹50,000, is given to persons who have made outstanding contribution in their chosen field that have benefited human knowledge and progress.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The format for application and nominations may be downloaded from www.tanscst.nic.in. Nominations must be submitted before 5.45 p.m. on November 30. The completed applications must be submitted in a bound form to The Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DOTE Complex, Chennai 600025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
research
award and prize
science and technology
higher education
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app