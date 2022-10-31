Nominations invited for TANSA award

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has called for nominations for the TANSA 2021 award. Nominations are received annually from heads of research and educational institutions. The Council recognises the work of researchers and scientists in disciplines such agriculture, environment, engineering, technology, mathematics, medicine, veterinary science and physical, chemical, biological, social and home sciences.

According to the council member-secretary R. Srinivasan, the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award, with a purse of ₹50,000, is given to persons who have made outstanding contribution in their chosen field that have benefited human knowledge and progress.

The format for application and nominations may be downloaded from www.tanscst.nic.in. Nominations must be submitted before 5.45 p.m. on November 30. The completed applications must be submitted in a bound form to The Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DOTE Complex, Chennai 600025.