Nominations invited for PoleStar awards

October 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 25th annual edition of PoleStar awards have been announced. The awards are for achievers in business, technology and good news category. Winners will receive a PoleStar trophy, a citation and ₹2 lakh.

PoleStar awards celebrate the best of Indian Journalism that displays excellence and remarkable reportage.

Participants must send two articles each in Business, Technology and Good News categories. The articles must have been published either in print or online media (limited to English content) from August 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations may be made at: https://www.polestar-foundation.org/journalism/25th-annual-polestar-awards.html. The filled-in forms should be sent to polestarfoundation@gmail.com. The nomination window closes on November 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.