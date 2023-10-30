Nominations invited for PoleStar awards

October 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 25th annual edition of PoleStar awards have been announced. The awards are for achievers in business, technology and good news category. Winners will receive a PoleStar trophy, a citation and ₹2 lakh.

PoleStar awards celebrate the best of Indian Journalism that displays excellence and remarkable reportage.

Participants must send two articles each in Business, Technology and Good News categories. The articles must have been published either in print or online media (limited to English content) from August 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

Nominations may be made at: https://www.polestar-foundation.org/journalism/25th-annual-polestar-awards.html. The filled-in forms should be sent to polestarfoundation@gmail.com. The nomination window closes on November 5.