HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations invited for PoleStar awards

The awards celebrate the best of Indian Journalism that displays excellence and remarkable reportage.  

October 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The 25th annual edition of PoleStar awards have been announced. The awards are for achievers in business, technology and good news category. Winners will receive a PoleStar trophy, a citation and ₹2 lakh.  

PoleStar awards celebrate the best of Indian Journalism that displays excellence and remarkable reportage.  

Participants must send two articles each in Business, Technology and Good News categories. The articles must have been published either in print or online media (limited to English content) from August 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.  

Nominations may be made at: https://www.polestar-foundation.org/journalism/25th-annual-polestar-awards.html. The filled-in forms should be sent to polestarfoundation@gmail.com. The nomination window closes on November 5. 

Related Topics

award and prize / news media

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.