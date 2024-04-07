ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for Nursing Excellence Award

April 07, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The TwinTech Healthcare Academy, a unit of Twintech Institute of Education Trust, Chennai, has invited nominations from rural health nurses for the Nursing Excellence Award, in view of World Nurses Day.

These awards are dedicated to recognising outstanding contributions of rural health nurses in Tamil Nadu, who have at least ten years in service. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 5 in Chennai.

For further information, reach out through WhatsApp on 9710485295 or email at mahali@mahali.in.

