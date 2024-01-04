ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for Manjappai award

January 04, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district administration has invited nominations from schools, colleges, and commercial establishments for ‘Manjappai Award’ constituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The award will be given to the best schools, colleges, and commercial establishments who have effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastics on the campus and encouraged alternatives. The applications can be downloaded from the website: kallakurichi.nic.in.

The enclosure should be duly signed by the individual/ head of the organisation. Two hard copies, along with a soft copy, need to be submitted to the District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB in Villupuram before May 1, 2024.

