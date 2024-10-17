ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for Hindu Tamil Thisai Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024, till October 30

Published - October 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To appreciate the excellence among civil and structural engineers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ramco Supercrete presents Hindu Tamil Thisai Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024, for which nominations are invited.

Engineers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry working in government and private sectors can apply for this award. The awardees will be chosen under five categories such as innovation, technology intervention, environment friendly, entrepreneurship and research. While nominating for this award, the nominee should choose a category, and upload supporting documents to validate their nominations.

This is the third year that the Hindu Tamil Thisai is organising this initiative in association with Ramco Supercrete. The Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024 is jointly supported by Renacon AAC Blocks and Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute.

For registration, visit the link https://www.htamil.org/ENG2024 or scan the QR code. The registration closes on October 30.

For queries, contact Arunkumar - 99440 29700.

