GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations invited for Hindu Tamil Thisai Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024, till October 30

Published - October 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To appreciate the excellence among civil and structural engineers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ramco Supercrete presents Hindu Tamil Thisai Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024, for which nominations are invited.

Engineers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry working in government and private sectors can apply for this award. The awardees will be chosen under five categories such as innovation, technology intervention, environment friendly, entrepreneurship and research. While nominating for this award, the nominee should choose a category, and upload supporting documents to validate their nominations.

This is the third year that the Hindu Tamil Thisai is organising this initiative in association with Ramco Supercrete. The Seermigu Poriyalar Virudhu - 2024 is jointly supported by Renacon AAC Blocks and Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute.

For registration, visit the link https://www.htamil.org/ENG2024 or scan the QR code. The registration closes on October 30.

For queries, contact Arunkumar - 99440 29700.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.