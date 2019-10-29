Nominations called for Child Leader and Child Friendly awards

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) has called for nominations for its annual Child Leader and Child Friendly Awards-2019.

The awards, instituted to recognise child leaders in Puducherry, Chennai, Cuddalore and Villupuram, underscores the importance of the global initiatives of the 30th annual UN Convention on Child Rights and the International Child Rights Day, being observed this year with the UN-prescribed theme, “For Every Child, Every Right”.

The TYCL has called for nominations for the following Child Leader Awards — Mother Theresa Award, Jeroo Billimoria Award, Malala Yousafzai Award, Erik Erikson Award, Abdul Kalam Eco-Friendly Award and Nelson Mandela Communicator Award.

The Child Friendly Awards include Child Friendly Teacher Award, Child Friendly Police Award, Child Friendly School Award, Child Friendly Family Award and Child Friendly Village Award.

According to Suresh Krishna, TYCL administrator, these awards are given to encourage highly skilled children, in the age group of 9 to 17 years, taking action against human and environmental injustice and violence against children.

In addition, it also recognises and rewards those supportive of children, from teachers and police to family members and villagers.

Application forms are available at the TYCL office in Muthialpet and on their website www.tycl.org.in. The last date for submission is November 30. The filled-in forms can be submitted at No. 17, Pookara Street, Muthialpet, Puducherry – 605 003. The award ceremony will be held on December 14 at Kamban Kalaiarangam. For more details contact- 7339222100, 0413-2224243.