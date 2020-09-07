Nomination of BJP leader to university syndicate by Governor draws criticism

‘It will send wrong signal and pave way for the nominee to infuse his ideology’

A section of the academic community is upset over Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit re-nominating BJP State vice president and SASTRA University professor P. Kanagasabapathi as syndicate member of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore.

On Friday, the Governor nominated him and C.A. Vasuki, secretary and director, Kongunadu Arts and Science College, to the syndicate.

Calling it unprecedented, Association of University Teachers (AUT) president N. Pasupathy said the nomination of a person holding a State-level post in a political party would send the wrong signal to the academic community and pave the way for the nominee to perpetuate his ideology.

Given his political position and status as a Governor-nominee in the Syndicate, it would be easy for the BJP leader to dominate the Syndicate meeting and bring about changes that suited his party’s ideology and none would dare challenge him, Mr. Pasupathy said.

Former AUT office-bearer Prof. Pichandy said while there was no question about Mr. Kanagasabapathi’s integrity, the Association’s objection was only on the ground that he held a prominent position in a party.

“It would have been better had the Governor-Chancellor thought through his nomination,” he said and pointed out that the AUT had not objected to Mr. Kanagasabapathi’s nomination three years ago.

Mr. Kanagasabapathi was appointed vice-president of the BJP only recently, and not during his first term as the Chancellor’s nominee on the syndicate.

When contacted, Prof. Kanagasabapathi said those objecting to his nomination cited his political affiliation as a reason as they could not complain about his impartiality or academic achievements. He claimed they were opposing his nomination because in the last three Syndicate meetings, he had objected to various violations and placed dissent notes.