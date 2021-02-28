Nominated to law varsity senate

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 01:34 IST

The State government has nominated designated senior counsel Chitra Sampath and S. Ravindran, practising in the Madras High Court, as members of the Academic Senate of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University for three years on the recommendation made by Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

Two lawyers from mofussil bar associations and two more from among presidents of district bar associations have also been nominated to the Senate.

The nominations had been made in accordance with the requirements under the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Act of 1996. The law requires the government to nominate two designated senior advocates of whom one should be a woman. Similarly, it insists upon representation from mofussil bar and office-bearers from the district Bar. Accordingly, the government had nominated M.B. Srinivasan and D. Saravanakumar from the mofussil Bar and C. Balaji as well as M. Chellapandian from district Bar associations.

