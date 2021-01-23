Nominal rolls to be prepared for board exams in TN this year, SoP issued

The Tamil Nadu Government has issued orders permitting the Directorate of Government Examinations to prepare the nominal roll for school candidates who will be appearing for the board examinations this year and has issued an SoP for the same.
Preparing the nominal rolls involves collecting data including the name, date of birth, parents’ names and other information from the candidates and this information will later be used in preparing the marksheets for them. The data will be collected through declaration forms filled in by the candidates or parents as well as teachers and examination fees will be collected as well.
Since schools were only recently reopened for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu, the government has issued a separate SoP to be followed while going about this process as students or parents will mandatorily be required to come to the school campus to fill up the forms.
The declaration forms and exam fees will be collected from parents during pre-assigned time slots to prevent over crowding. Two classrooms will be earmarked as waiting rooms and everyone on campus should compulsorily wear face masks.
